(Bloomberg) -- An Argentinian oil union said it will hold a 48-hour strike to demand higher salaries, potentially affecting production at the Vaca Muerta shale patch.

The boycott is set to begin at 8 a.m. local time Tuesday, the workers said in a post on X on Saturday.

There has been “no concrete progress” on salary negotiations, the Union of Private Oil and Gas Workers in Río Negro, Neuquen and La Pampa said in a letter dated June 14, addressed to the country’s Human Capital Ministry.

The Vaca Muerta, Spanish for dead cow, is an oil and gas field in western Argentina, which is said to have natural gas reserves that rival the Permian Basin. Its oil production, currently at about 300,000 barrels a day, is expected to grow to more than 1 million barrels by 2030.

