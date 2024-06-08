(Bloomberg) -- AS Roma owner Dan Friedkin joined several other groups interested in buying Everton FC, Sky Sports reported.

The Premier League club has been in play since owner Farhad Moshiri’s exclusivity period with 777 Partners expired on May 31, opening the door to other bidders. New York-based Advantage Capital Holdings LLC proposed an investment in Everton this week.

Businessmen Andy Bell and George Downing are also interested in taking ownership of Everton, according to Sky.

Friedkin is chief executive officer of The Friedkin Group, which owns Serie A club Roma, a Houston-based Toyota distributor and Imperative Entertainment.

The Friedkin Group didn’t respond to a Bloomberg request for comment outside business hours. A spokesman for Moshiri declined to comment.

If Roma combined with Everton, it would become the latest multiclub grouping in football.

Multiclub groups are becoming increasingly prevalent in world football. There are 372 teams part of a group that has more than one club under its ownership, according to the football consultancy group CIES.

City Football Group has 13 football teams, including Girona in Spain and Troyes in France, within its ownership structure. Eagle Football Group owns Olympique Lyonnais in France and Botafogo in Brazil.

Eagle Football Group’s chairman John Textor recently pulled out of talks to buy Everton.

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger told Bloomberg this week he sympathizes with fans who support clubs in a multiclub group who didn’t want their team to be second fiddle to a top team within the same group. He cited Strasbourg, now owned by Chelsea’s parent company, as an example.

