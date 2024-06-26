(Bloomberg) -- The UK’s decision not to provide babies with a shot against RSV is likely driven in part by cost considerations.

UK health authorities earlier this week snubbed AstraZeneca Plc and Sanofi’s antibody therapy — Beyfortus — that protects infants against the complications from respiratory syncytial virus, a common but sometimes deadly disease. Instead, the UK government favored Pfizer Inc.’s RSV shot for pregnant women, even as maternal vaccination rates in the country are low.

“I think a lot of us were hoping for a universal passive immunization of all babies shortly after birth, very much in the same way that every baby gets a shot of vitamin K,” Calum Semple, professor of child health and outbreak medicine at the University of Liverpool, said in an interview.

The list price in the US for Beyfortus is $519.75 per dose, while the price of Pfizer’s maternal vaccine is $295. The UK probably decided on a cost-benefit basis, according to Semple.

Sanofi and Astra aren’t the only drugmakers that lost out to the US company when it comes to the UK’s RSV immunization program. GSK Plc also failed to win the tender to protect older adults from the virus.

RSV infects almost everyone by their second birthday, then repeatedly throughout life. While it typically inflicts just a common cold, it can be dangerous for the elderly and young children with their smaller airways. It still kills tens of thousands of kids a year worldwide.

Despite the decision, the Pfizer shot is a positive step, since it “provides the greatest chance of protecting newborn children and prematurely born children who are at most risk of severe disease,” Semple said.

Sanofi and Astra experienced surprisingly robust demand for Beyfortus when it launched last year in the US and parts of Europe. The companies have vowed to more than triple manufacturing capacity for the therapy to protect more babies globally.

Sanofi claimed the move by the UK government “is likely to leave many UK infants entering their first RSV season at risk” of getting the disease. The government should ask the committee that advises on vaccination to “reevaluate the evidence,” Sanofi said in an emailed statement.

Hard Bargain

Pfizer’s vaccine for pregnant women offers substantial protection against severe disease in babies.

The decision to choose the US company’s vaccine over the long-acting antibody is “more controversial” than the call to forgo GSK’s vaccine when it comes to older adults, said Peter Openshaw, a professor of experimental medicine at Imperial College London.

The UK hasn’t disclosed the prices of the products, but modeling cited in guidance from a key government committee favored using Beyfortus in the event that both options were priced low. The modelers recommended the maternal vaccine program if Beyfortus was expensive.

Britain is well known for driving a hard bargain when it comes to drug prices. The fact that the country pays less for drugs than many others is positive, said Alastair Sutcliffe, professor of general paediatrics at University College London. If drugmakers like Sanofi want their product on the British market they can negotiate, offering a lower price, he said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.