(Bloomberg) -- Pollination Group, a climate change advisory and investment firm, sees improving prospects for venture capital investments in Australia as the government deepens support for decarbonization.

As a result, Pollination is starting a new fund to invest in early-stage Australian companies that are developing climate change and nature-related technologies, with the aim of raising A$150 million ($100 million) by the end of the year. Queensland Investment Corp., a state-government owned entity, is investing in the vehicle, which will target the food and agriculture industries among other areas.

Amid expectations that interest rates will decline over the next two years, “companies are becoming more confident in moving forward with their growth plans” and raising capital, said Diana Callebaut, Pollination’s chief investment officer. “New technologies and solutions are fundamental to the transition to net zero” and recent government stimulus is set to help the heavy industry and transport sectors, she said.

Private markets globally had a tough 2023, with Preqin Ltd. data showing fundraising plunging 43% to A$10 billion in Australia as higher interest rates and tough lending markets cooled appetite. Conditions are improving as global investors look to the country for portfolio diversification and there’s more clarity on national climate policies, Callebaut said.

ANZ Group Holdings Ltd. holds an equity stake in Pollination, which launched in 2019. Pollination advises companies on reducing emissions and counts Qantas Airways Ltd. and BHP Group Ltd. among its clients. Separately, the firm also has a joint venture with HSBC Holdings Plc called Climate Asset Management, which has funds under management of roughly $1 billion.

