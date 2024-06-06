(Bloomberg) -- Colombia should slash interest rates to reactivate the economy and its battered construction sector, according to the head of the nation’s biggest banking group.

The central bank should consider cutting its key rate by at least 0.75 percentage point at each of its remaining meetings this year, according to Luis Carlos Sarmiento Gutierrez, chairman of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores.

Borrowing costs are “exaggerated” and deeper cuts “would be the spark needed by the construction sector,” Sarmiento said, speaking on a panel. “We need some oxygen.”

The bank would always have the option of reversing the moves if inflation were to pick up again, he said.

Colombia has the highest interest rates among Latin America’s major inflation-targeting economies even after reductions in December, January, March and April. The central bank lowered its key interest rate by half a percentage point to 11.75% in April, defying calls from President Gustavo Petro and the finance ministry for a deeper cut to boost economic growth.

Sarmiento said more than 40,000 Colombians dropped plans to buy homes last year due to high rates and lack of housing subsidies. That has cut into bank’s profits and limited the nation’s possibility for growth, he said.

“This is the right time to use public policy tools and we must act now,” Sarmiento said.

