(Bloomberg) -- Private equity firm Bain Capital has made an unsolicited takeover offer for Australian automotive parts retailer Bapcor Ltd. that values the business at more than A$1.83 billion ($1.21 billion).

Bapcor, which is the parent company of car parts outlet Autobarn, as well as servicing chain Midas among other brands, announced Tuesday it had received an unsolicited and conditional A$5.40 per share cash offer from the US buyout firm last Friday. The company’s board will weight the offer, Bapcor said.

Bapcor gained 14% in morning trading on Tuesday, the most since March 2020.

The shares had declined almost 50% from their high in mid-2021 after a series of profit downgrades stemming from struggles with inventory and the preemptive departure of CEO-elect Paul Dumbrell.

--With assistance from Georgina McKay.

(Updates with share move in 3rd paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.