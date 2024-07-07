(Bloomberg) -- Bangladesh is likely to sign 20 accords with China and start new projects on July 10 during Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s visit to Beijing, the foreign ministry in Dhaka said in a statement.

The accords will include financial and banking sectors, trade and investment, digital economy, infrastructure development, as well as assistance in disaster management and construction of bridges. Hasina will also hold a bilateral meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping and issue a joint statement on July 10.

