(Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s average economic growth rate will fall below 2% in the 2030s as aging demographics sap the nation’s vitality and strengthens headwinds for the economy, according to Bank of America projections.

The country has the world’s lowest fertility rate and that is sowing the seeds for a deterioration of its economic dynamism, fiscal health, innovation and monetary stability. In a report published Friday, BofA economist Benson Wu said South Korea’s demographics are “falling off the cliff” and may drive economic growth down to 1.8% in 2030-2039 and 1.1% in 2040-2049.

The gloomy picture Wu paints comes as South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol raises alarm over a fertility rate that fell to a new low of 0.72 last year. Yoon plans to launch a new government ministry dedicated to dealing with the population crisis.

Wu’s report on the economy’s longer-term prospects contrasts with recent optimism about a pickup in economic growth this year as exports rebound on demand for products by technology giants such as Samsung Electronics Co.

With the share of South Korea’s working population forecast to decline to 52% in 2050 from the current 72%, chipmakers, automakers and other firms will feel the pressure to relocate production overseas, a structural trend that is already being witnessed, Wu said.

For currencies, that would mean weaker demand for the won and a greater risk of capital outflows from the country, he added.

The government should continue efforts to support research investment that helps boost productivity, make the labor market more flexible and encourage more immigration to offset the impact of demographics on the economy, the report indicated.

While lower growth would likely put downward pressure on interest rates, the need to ramp up fiscal spending would push them in the other direction, leaving the overall impact unclear, Wu said.

South Korea may also surpass Japan’s dependency ratio by 2055, Wu added. That’s faster than a 2060 projection by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development. The ratio refers to the number of dependents to the total working-age population.

South Korea’s National Pension Fund, the third biggest of its kind in the world, is expected to use up its funds by 2055.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.