(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Italy stuck with a pessimistic growth outlook for 2024, cut its projections further in the future, and said the risks lean to the downside.

The euro zone’s third-biggest economy will expand 0.6% this year, the central bank said in a statement in Rome on Thursday. That matches its prior prediction, and is notably lower than the 1% anticipated by statistics officials just last week.

Growth in 2025 will be 0.9%, accelerating to 1.1% the following year, the Bank of Italy said. Both those numbers are lower than previously anticipated.

Higher interest rates are to blame for the downbeat view, officials said. Their forecast follows the European Central Bank’s cut in borrowing costs, in a decision accompanied by a less optimistic outlook on inflation that prompted investors to pare back expectations of further easing this year.

“Growth will stay moderate in the course of this year, and will take on more momentum in the second half of 2025,” the Bank of Italy said. “Growth risks are oriented downwards amid the possibility that the international trade pickup is more limited and gradual than expected, and that investment weakens to a greater extent.”

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has been counting on a pickup in growth to help the country pay down its debts, which are heading toward 140% of gross domestic product.

Italy may be among European Union member states that face reprimands next week for public finances that aren’t adequately set for repair.

