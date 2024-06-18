(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc has hired longtime Deutsche Bank AG investment banker Edward Dunn to focus on telecommunications companies.

Dunn will be based in New York and report to Eric Federman, the global head of communications and media, a spokesperson for Barclays said Tuesday.

He will be a vice chairman in the communications and media group and is expected to start at the bank in late summer. Dunn will cover large telecommunications companies such as T-Mobile USA Inc. and AT&T Inc.

A representative for Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

Dunn started his career at Merill Lynch. He had been at Deutsche Bank for more than 20 years, with his most recent title being global vice chairman of corporate finance.

He has advised on deals including Apollo Global Management Inc.’s purchase of Brightspeed and T-Mobile’s combination with Sprint Corp.

