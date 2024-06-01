(Bloomberg) -- A Spanish prosecutor has recommended that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA should stand trial as part of a broad criminal inquiry into alleged corporate spying.

The investigation “has made clear, amply and indisputably in the opinion of the public prosecutor.” that BBVA should face a trial, Alejandro Cabaleiro, a public prosecutor, said in a filing dated May 17. The bank and certain former executives should be tried on charges of bribery and revelation of secrets, Cabaleiro said in the document, a copy of which was seen by Bloomberg News.

BBVA Chairman Carlos Torres wasn’t listed as a suspect, but Cabaleiro alleged in the filing that Torres emailed executives under him while he was in a previous role at the bank to express interest in the private dealings of acquaintances.

A press officer for BBVA and a spokesman for the prosecutor’s office declined to comment. Torres, who joined the bank in 2008 and served as chief executive between 2015 and 2018, has previously denied he is implicated.

The prosecutor’s move is part of a years-long probe into whether BBVA paid a former high-ranking police officer to spy on rivals, politicians and journalists. The bank and several executives were placed under formal investigation in early 2020. An investigative judge hasn’t concluded yet whether they should face trial.

The opinion by Cabaleiro comes as Torres is leading BBVA’s hostile takeover bid for smaller Spanish rival Banco Sabadell SA, a deal that would be one of the largest acquisitions in European banking in years. The attempt is facing strong pushback from the Spanish government, which has indicated it’s unlikely to approve such a merger.

Under Spanish law, there is an investigation phase in which an investigative judge and a prosecutor are both involved. While the prosecutor can recommend sending a suspect to trial, it’s the judge’s prerogative to do so, and Cabaleiro’s opinion could still be overridden. Judges and prosecutors tend to agree on whether or not to send cases to trial.

--With assistance from Jorge Zuloaga.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.