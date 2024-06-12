(Bloomberg) -- Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams is launching 888 Midas, an investment firm that will target private equity, venture capital and real estate deals.

“I always planned on being both an athlete and a businessman,” said Williams in a statement, adding that to avoid being “distracted” he decided to set up a business with a group of advisers, including Sherif Guirgis, former managing director at Main Street Advisors, Lew Wolff, chairman of Wolff Urban, John Terizan, co-founder and co-president of h.wood Group, and Ross Walker, co-founder and managing partner of Hawkins Way Capital.

Williams was the first pick of the 2024 NFL draft, and joins a growing number of high-level athletes looking to take control of their investments early on in their career.

Kylian Mbappe, 25, launched his own production company last year called Zebra Valley, which focuses on sports, music, art and tech. Other young stars are being selective with what companies they strike deals with. Victor Wembanyama, who earned the league’s rookie of the year honor, has deals with Nike, Louis Vuitton along with an equity stake in the plant-based drink BarCode.

Along with a number of this year’s first draft picks, Williams is still negotiating his rookie contract, a four-year deal expected to be worth $38.4 million with a $24.8 million signing bonus, according to Spotrac.

In the US, athletes earning power has dramatically increased in recent years, after the NCAA, under pressure from state lawmakers and federal courts, freed players to change schools without having to sit out for a season, and allowed them to earn money through name, image and likeness, or NIL, sponsorship deals

Williams earned about $10 million while he was in college from NIL deals and endorsements, according to the Athletic.

During his draft process, Williams inquired about having an ownership stake in the franchise that selected him. Aaron Rodgers’ tried to do the same shortly after being traded to the New York Jets. The league has adopted a policy prohibiting the giving of equity in a franchise to its players.

