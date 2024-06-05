(Bloomberg) -- Oracle Corp. co-founder Larry Ellison and Elliott Investment Management’s Paul Singer, are among deep-pocketed donors to a political advocacy group with close ties to Tim Scott, a Republican senator, whom Donald Trump has floated as a potential running mate.

Other donors to Scott’s Great Opportunity Policy Inc. include Sabin Metal Corp.’s Andrew Sabin, Craig Duchossois of Duchossois Capital Management, investment banker Warren Stephens and head of Soroban Capital Eric Mandelblatt, according to a list of more than 30 donors obtained by Bloomberg News.

The list, which includes billionaires and some of the biggest GOP donors, demonstrates how Scott, the top Republican on the Senate Banking Committee, is using his Wall Street connections to demonstrate how he’d assist with fundraising and liaising with businesses, some of which have been slow to embrace Trump, as his vice presidential pick.

The donor list did not specify how much or when they contributed. Great Opportunity Policy is a political advocacy group that isn’t required to publicly release its donors and finances.

“I love Tim. I’m really keeping my fingers crossed that he is the vice presidential choice,” Sabin said, adding that he doesn’t communicate much with Trump because he became too “unhinged” following the 2020 election. Sabin said he’s focusing on giving to congressional races and getting Scott on the ticket with Trump.

Stephens declined to comment. The other donors did not respond to requests to comment.

Scott’s group is hosting an event on June 19 in Washington featuring major investors including Citadel’s Ken Griffin, Apollo’s Marc Rowan and Pershing Square Capital Management’s Bill Ackman.

Trump has slowly won the approval and fundraising support of several major donors, many of whom didn’t give during the primaries. Blackstone Inc.’s Steve Schwarzman and billionaire Miriam Adelson have both recently decided to give to Trump. Ackman is also considering it.

Others, including Griffin and Singer, have yet to publicly support Trump. The Citadel founder has said he’s waiting to see who Trump’s running mate will be before deciding if he’ll back the ticket.

Trump in a Tuesday interview with Newsmax praised Scott, along with several other vice presidential contenders, including North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, and fellow Senators Marco Rubio of Florida and JD Vance of Ohio. Trump has suggested he will wait several weeks, until the Republican National Convention beginning on July 15, to select a running mate.

