(Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. has agreed to buy Japanese e-comics provider Infocom Corp., according to people familiar with the matter.

The world’s largest alternative asset manager has emerged as the buyer of a 55.1% stake in Infocom held by Tokyo-listed Teijin Ltd., the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. Blackstone had offered about ¥260 billion ($1.66 billion) for the company, one of the people said.

Blackstone may seek to eventually acquire all of Infocom’s shares through a takeover bid and share transfer, the people said.

Blackstone has been picked as the buyer after outbidding rivals, the people said. Sony Music Entertainment, Japanese fund Integral Corp. and KKR & Co. had also been interested in an acquisition, Bloomberg News reported earlier this month.

Representatives for Blackstone and Teijin declined to comment.

Infocom shares have surged about 96% this year, valuing the firm at about $1.8 billion.

New York-listed Blackstone had $1.1 trillion in assets under management as of the end of last year.

Teijin, which is up about 24% from a February low, has been seeking to trim its non-core operations.

--With assistance from Yuki Furukawa.

(Updates with Infocom’s stock performance in sixth paragraph.)

