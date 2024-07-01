(Bloomberg) -- Labour Party leader Keir Starmer’s cautious electoral strategy seems to be paying off, with the opposition still leading Prime Minster Rishi Sunak’s governing Conservatives by more than 20 points just three days away from polling day, according to Bloomberg’s UK poll of polls.

Labour slipped a fraction from Friday morning to its lowest of the campaign so far — on 40.7 points, according to Bloomberg’s composite, a rolling 14-day average using data from 11 polling companies stretching back to January 2021.

The Tories remained near their lowest ever, on 20 points, giving Labour a 20.7-point margin — within a percentage point of the gap on May 22, when Sunak called the election for July 4. That suggests Sunak will be handing Starmer the keys to 10 Downing Street at the end of the week.

Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party rose to a fresh record on 16.2%, while the Liberal Democrats held steady on 11.3%, just below their campaign high.

