(Bloomberg) -- Bank of Montreal hired Laurence Mutkin as head of rates strategy for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region as the Canadian institution continues to bulk up in its global markets business.

Mutkin will be based in London and report to Hannah Paik, the head of global client coverage in EMEA, according to a person familiar with the matter. Before the move, he was co-head of research and analysis for the UK Debt Management Office. He has also worked at BNP Paribas SA and Morgan Stanley.

Bank of Montreal, Canada’s third-largest bank, received designation in January as a primary dealer in UK gilts. The bank reported more than C$3.8 billion ($2.8 billion) in revenue in fiscal 2023 from its global markets unit, which includes rates trading.

