(Bloomberg) -- A growing share of Bank of America Corp.’s currency trading revenue comes from a unit that isn’t catering to high-flying macro hedge funds but instead the world’s largest corporations and retail banking clients.

BofA’s transactional foreign-exchange business, the largest division within FX trading, generated about 35% of the bank’s overall currency-trading revenue in 2023, according to Bhupen Velani, the unit’s head. This year, the division is on track to grow revenue by 8% to 9%, Velani said in an interview.

The growth in transactional FX, which involves locking up exchange rates for extended periods of time, highlights the importance of dependable sources of foreign-exchange profits for the bank in a market that’s increasingly characterized by low volatility.

“Cross-currency payments and receipts tend to be operationally-driven, high-volume transactions,” said Velani, who rejoined Bank of America in 2022 in London after a brief stint at JPMorgan Chase & Co. That creates “a lot of noise from an accounting, forecasting and reconciliation perspective,” he said.

BofA’s trading business, which offers foreign-exchange rates in more than 140 currencies, operates as a standalone desk with 13 employees working directly under Velani alongside hundreds of salespeople across global payments.

Velani attributed part of the growth in transactional FX revenues to BofA’s guaranteed-rate product, which allows customers to lock in specific exchange rates for time periods of between two minutes to 365 days. That can provide certainty around price, reducing the amount of forecasting that’s needed by corporates and financial firms.

Bank of America offers longer-dated, guaranteed rate products for 37 currencies including the Turkish lira, Mexican peso and Indian rupee. This year, more than $10 billion is expected to flow through guaranteed FX rate transactions at BofA, with revenues on track to grow 25% from last year, Velani said.

Corporate treasurers often manage currency exposure via forwards and swaps trades, which involve an agreement to transact at a certain price at some point in the future. Guaranteed rates, also offered by other global banks, instead offer clients the option to pay for exchange rates that are good for a set period of time — from minutes to months in the future.

“They can be costly products,” said Amol Dhargalkar, chairman and managing partner at Chatham Financial Corp., a hedging advisory firm. “You want to know your mark-up. The flip side of it is they can be very useful if you don’t have the capacity to manage hedges in-house.”

Among BofA’s clients is a food company that sources meat from the US and sells it internationally. The firm tapped the bank to hedge its invoices by guaranteeing foreign-exchange rates, such as the Mexican peso, for as much as 90 days, Velani said. Another client, a consumer business, used 180-day guaranteed rates to manage invoice costs over a bi-annual buying period, he said, declining to give the companies’ names.

There are also other use cases for guaranteed FX rates, for example for schools that use them to help international students manage their payments. One US college wanted to provide a new way of paying, allowing students to lock in a currency rate for 90 days and get some certainty about costs for international trips and projects, Velani said.

Essentially, a longer-term guarantee will help fix the amount that’s paid over time. “There is reduced mark-to-market and accounting noise for our clients,” Velani said.

--With assistance from William Shaw.

