(Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp. is increasing parental leave for Asia Pacific permanent employees to 26 weeks, of which 16 weeks will be paid, followed by an optional 10 weeks of unpaid leave, according to an internal memo.

The move will take effect Aug. 1 and includes maternity, paternity and adoption leave for eligible international employees, the memo said. There will be no changes in countries where existing family leave programs already meet the minimum standard. A spokeswoman for the bank confirmed the contents of the memo.

Lenders across the region have been boosting parental leave. While Bank of America’s new leave program offers more options for parents, the paid leave benefit falls short of what’s offered at other banks.

Deutsche Bank AG last year boosted leave for permanent staff in the Asia-Pacific region who are primary caregivers to up to 26 weeks, while non-primary caregivers got up to 16 weeks.

Standard Chartered Plc last year also started offering 20 weeks of paid leave for new parents last year. In Hong Kong, starting January HSBC Holdings Plc increased the amount of maternity leave it offers to full time employees to 20 weeks from 16 weeks, while new fathers or secondary caregivers get 40 days paid leave, up from 10 days.

