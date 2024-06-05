{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Most Popular Content

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Jun 5, 2024

    Bombardier bonds rise after second upgrade in about a month

    Chunzi Xu, Bloomberg News

    I can reassure you our quality system is extremely robust: Bombardier CEO on Boeing turmoil

    VIDEO SIGN OUT

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Bombardier Inc.’s bonds are rising after it snagged a second credit upgrade since early May as the private jet maker continues to reduce its debt pile.

    Its bond due 2031 with a 7.25 per cent coupon rose to the highest since May 7 on Wednesday after the Tuesday upgrade from S&P Global Ratings. The ratings company raised Bombardier to B+ from B with a stable outlook, citing continued deleveraging and ample liquidity. 

    The ratings agency now expects Bombardier’s adjusted debt-to-Ebitda ratio to reach the low 4x area in the next few years. Moody’s upgraded the firm to B1 from B2 on May 2 on the company’s debt cutting, higher earnings, improving margins and free cash flow.

    Bombardier sold US$750 million of junk bonds on May 21 to refinance debt. The eight-year notes priced to yield seven per cent after the size of the deal was boosted by 50 per cent. 

    The upgrades demonstrate Bombardier’s strengthened financial profile, the company said in a statement.