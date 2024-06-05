Bombardier bonds rise after second upgrade in about a month

Bombardier Inc.’s bonds are rising after it snagged a second credit upgrade since early May as the private jet maker continues to reduce its debt pile.

Its bond due 2031 with a 7.25 per cent coupon rose to the highest since May 7 on Wednesday after the Tuesday upgrade from S&P Global Ratings. The ratings company raised Bombardier to B+ from B with a stable outlook, citing continued deleveraging and ample liquidity.

The ratings agency now expects Bombardier’s adjusted debt-to-Ebitda ratio to reach the low 4x area in the next few years. Moody’s upgraded the firm to B1 from B2 on May 2 on the company’s debt cutting, higher earnings, improving margins and free cash flow.

Bombardier sold US$750 million of junk bonds on May 21 to refinance debt. The eight-year notes priced to yield seven per cent after the size of the deal was boosted by 50 per cent.

The upgrades demonstrate Bombardier’s strengthened financial profile, the company said in a statement.