(Bloomberg) -- The Confederation of British Industry is urging the next UK government to ease trading frictions to help spur growth, throwing a spotlight on post-Brexit ties with the European Union.

Rain Newton-Smith, CEO of the business lobby group, called for a “bold pitch” to international investors and said Britain and the EU should use a review of their trade deal in 2026 to consider how to reduce harmful trading restrictions.

“That will be a moment for us to think about how do we improve and how do we minimize some of those trading frictions that are having an impact on business,” she said in an interview as the CBI set out its wish list ahead of the July 4 general electon.

The push for policies to boost exports and investment comes as the ruling Conservatives and the poll-leading Labour opposition seek to woo employers and investors. Each wants to be viewed as the party of business, but they are largely steering clear of discussing Brexit for fear of alienating hardline backers of Britain leaving the EU.

“What’s important in this general election campaign, and we’ll see the manifestos next week, is that they reflect some of the needs of businesses and that whoever is in charge really thinks about how we drive investment in the UK,” said Newton-Smith.

The Trade and Cooperation Agreement was hailed by then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson as securing tariff and quota-free exports to the EU after new trading rules came into force in 2021. However, many companies say they are struggling under a costly burden of customs and safety checks.

Labour leader Keir Starmer said he will align with the EU on food and agricultural products if he becomes prime minister. But he has ruled out rejoining the single market or allowing freedom of movement between Britain and the EU.

The CBI’s intervention comes after manufacturing lobby group Make UK called last week for a consultation with industry on where it was appropriate to maintain alignment with EU regulatory changes. And Shevaun Haviland, director general of the British Chambers of Commerce, said in an interview with Bloomberg TV that trade with the EU should be made smoother.

‘Brand Britain’

The CBI also urged the next government to sharpen the pitch for “Brand Britain” with a new trade and investment strategy, a net zero investment plan and a tax environment that increases investment. It added that expanding tax-free occupational health support in the workplace will help prevent long-term sickness.

Business leaders say they want to invest but can’t always find the staff, said Newton-Smith. This has been exacerbated by the increase in the salary threshold for skilled worker visas from £26,200 ($33,482) to £38,700 and a clampdown on students bringing relatives into the UK, which is also hurting universities.

“They are really the jewel and the crown of our economy and they’re really important not just in terms of the students they attract and the education they provide both for domestic and international students, but they’re also an important part of our innovation ecosystem,” Newton-Smith said.

The CBI wants mutual recognition with the EU and the US on professional qualifications.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.