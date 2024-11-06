Trump Congratulated by World Leaders as he Nears White House Win

Watch BNN Bloomberg live.

(Bloomberg) -- World leaders congratulated Donald Trump as he declared victory in the US election, capping one of the most tumultuous campaigns in modern political history to defeat his Democratic challenger Kamala Harris.

Trump’s apparent success marks a dramatic comeback. The Republican left the White House in disgrace four years ago after a mob of his supporters stormed the US Capitol in a bid to overturn his election loss to Joe Biden. But voters bruised by years of high inflation rejected Vice President Harris, who stepped in at the 11th hour with her bid to become America’s first female leader.

If he sticks to his word, Trump’s triumph would send shockwaves across the globe. He’s threatened to upend global trade with 60% tariffs on China and as much as 20% on everyone else, vowed to end Russia’s war in Ukraine “in 24 hours” likely with concessions for Kyiv, and called for deporting more than 11 million undocumented immigrants from the US.

Here are reactions from around the world:

Europe and Middle East

Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Ukraine president

Viktor Orban, Hungary’s prime minister

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli prime minister

Keir Starmer, British prime minister

Ursula von der Leyen, European Commission president

Olaf Scholz, German chancellor

Asia Pacific

Narendra Modi, India’s prime minister

Anthony Albanese, Australian prime minister

Albanese said in a statement that he would “work closely” with the Trump administration to “realize the benefits of our strong economic partnership.”

“Australia and America are old allies and we are true friends,” he added. “I look forward to talking with President Trump and working with him in the best interests of both our nations.”

Ferdinand Marcos Jr, Philippines president

Marcos said in a statement that Trump’s victory signaled “the American people triumphed.” “I have personally met President Trump as a young man, so I know that his robust leadership will result in a better future for all of us,” he added.

Yoon Suk Yeol, South Korean president

Americas

Nayib Bukele, El Salvador’s president

Africa

Bola Tinubu, Nigerian President

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu said he expected Trump’s return to the White House to “usher in an era of earnest, beneficial and reciprocal economic and development partnerships between Africa and the US,” according to a statement emailed by the presidency in the capital, Abuja.

