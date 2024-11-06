S&P 500 Hits All-Time Highs as Trump Wins Election: Markets Wrap

Chief market strategist Victoria Fernandez of Crossmark Global Investments talks to us about the markets reaction to U.S. President-elect Trump's victory.

(Bloomberg) -- Stocks hit all-time highs, bond yields jumped and the dollar saw its biggest surge since 2020, with investors mapping out Donald Trump’s return to the White House and what his policies will mean for markets.

The S&P 500 climbed over 1.5%, heading toward its 48th record this year, on bets the newly elected president will enact pro-growth policies that will boost Corporate America. A gauge of small caps rallied 4% amid speculation they will benefit from Trump’s protectionist stance, while wagers on lower taxes and reduce regulation lifted banks. US insurers focused on the Medicare market soared on the view the next administration will pay higher rates to companies that provide private versions of the US health program for seniors. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. surged 11% and Tesla Inc. rallied 13%.

Wall Street’s “fear gauge” — the VIX — tumbled the most since August to around 16. Trading on stocks spiked, with the S&P 500 volume 155% above the average of the past month.

Treasury yields climbed across the curve, with the move led by longer-term bonds — with traders slashing wagers on the scope of interest-rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. Investors have doubled down on bets for policies such as tax cuts and tariffs that could trigger price pressures. The moves also signal worries that Trump’s proposals will fuel the budget deficit and spur higher bond supply.

The dollar rose the most since March 2020, up against all major currencies. The Mexican peso lost 2.3%. Bitcoin hit a record high.

“The biggest takeaway from last night is that we received certainty that the market craves,” said Ryan Grabinski at Strategas. “This will allow both business and consumer confidence to improve. Attention now should shift to the Fed meeting tomorrow. The 10-year is approaching the 4.5% level, that’s the level risk assets ran into some trouble in the last 24 months.”

Key events this week:

China trade, forex reserves, Thursday

UK BOE rate decision, Thursday

US Fed rate decision, Thursday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 1.6% as of 9:50 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.5%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.9%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.5%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.8%

The Russell 2000 Index rose 4.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 1.6%

The euro fell 2% to $1.0707

The British pound fell 1.5% to $1.2844

The Japanese yen fell 1.8% to 154.34 per dollar

The Mexican peso fell 2.4% to 20.5962

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 6.8% to $73,848.82

Ether rose 8.2% to $2,614.52

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced 20 basis points to 4.47%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.43%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 4.59%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.3% to $71.07 a barrel

Spot gold fell 3.3% to $2,654.75 an ounce

