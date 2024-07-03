(Bloomberg) -- This is from the Green Daily newsletter. Sign up to receive it in your inbox.

Furnace Creek, California, home of the visitor center at Death Valley National Park, will reach 122F (50C) on Wednesday, and temperatures will climb even further as the week goes on, according to Jenn Varian, a National Weather Service meteorologist.

Saturday is expected to hit 127F and Sunday 129F, which would tie a record for the date. The all-time high in Death Valley is 134F set on July 10, 1913.

Temperatures have hit 130F twice, once on July 9, 2021 and August 16, 2020, according to weather service records.

Meanwhile, through this coming Monday more than 145 daily records may be broken or tied across the US West. Excessive heat warnings and watches are spread across the region taking in most of California, as well as parts of Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Idaho, Oregon and Washington.

The hot, dry air is also raising the wildfire risk and bringing critical conditions to southern Idaho. A larger area, including parts of Northern California, is facing an elevated threat, the US Storm Prediction Center said.

As Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, PG&E Corp. cut power to about 2,000 homes and businesses in Northern California as triple-digit temperatures, strong winds and low humidity heightened the risk of wildfires.

In other weather news:

Hurricane Beryl: Hurricane Beryl churned toward Jamaica with violent winds, heavy rains and a life-threatening storm surge that could cause more than $1 billion in damage.

Zambia: The World Bank has approved a further $200 million of grants for Zambia to help the nation cope with its worst drought in decades, according to a statement from the Finance Ministry.

--With assistance from Rafaela Jinich and Mark Chediak.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.