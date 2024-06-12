(Bloomberg) -- Caterpillar Inc. hiked its dividend by about 8% and added $20 billion to its share buyback program after seeing strong performance from its division best known for making iconic yellow heavy-duty machinery.

The company’s board approved an 11 cent increase to its quarterly payout, boosting the dividend to $1.41 per share and payable Aug. 20, the Irving, Texas-based company said Wednesday in a statement. Caterpillar’s additional share buyback authorization lifts the program’s total to $21.8 billion and has no expiry date.

Caterpillar said it expects to continue to return substantially all free cash flow from its machinery, energy and transportation segment to shareholders over time through dividends and share repurchases. The segment manufactures heavy-duty machines for resource industries, construction and transportation sectors.

“We continue to generate robust ME&T free cash flow through the execution of our enterprise strategy for long-term profitable growth,” Chief Executive Officer Jim Umpleby said in the statement. “Our strong financial performance supports increasing our quarterly dividend and share repurchase authorization.”

Shares of Caterpillar rose 0.8% $329.89 as of 11:24 a.m. in New York.

