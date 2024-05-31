(Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management just dropped out of the Wall Street race to launch an ETF that invests directly in Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency.

Ark’s name was removed from an application for a spot-Ether exchange-traded fund that the company had filed in partnership with 21Shares, according to an amended prospectus document known as an S-1 filed late Friday with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund’s name was changed to 21Shares Core Ethereum ETF from Ark 21Shares Ethereum ETF.

“At this time, ARK will not be moving forward with an Ethereum ETF,” an ARK spokesperson said by email. “We will continue evaluating efficient ways to provide our investors with exposure to this innovative technology in a way that unlocks its full benefits.”

The move comes after Ark teamed with 21Shares to become one of 11 issuers in the US that successfully launched spot-Bitcoin exchange-traded funds earlier this year. The $3.2 billion ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ticker ARKB) ranks fourth in assets, trailing BlackRock Inc.’s $19 billion iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT), the leader in the category in terms of assets and inflows. The Ark spokesperson added that the company remains “committed” to its Bitcoin ETF.

The SEC last week unexpectedly signed off on so-called 19b-4 filings made by exchanges run by Cboe Global Markets Inc., Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange to list the spot-Ether ETFs. Issuers still need the regulator to approve their S-1 statements before trading can begin.

“We are enthusiastic about the SEC’s recent 19b-4 approval and are committed to increasing access to crypto as an asset class for US investors,” 21Shares said in a statement. “21Shares and ARK remain committed partners on the ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF, which launched in January, as well as on our existing lineup of futures products.”

On Friday, Franklin Templeton filed an amended document that said it plans to charge a 0.19% fee on its fund, which will be waived for the first six months after launch on the first $10.0 billion of the ETF’s assets. Several other issuers filed revised S-1 statements, including Fidelity Investments, VanEck and Invesco Ltd. It’s unclear when the SEC will make a decision on those documents.

Wood’s Bitcoin ETF on Thursday saw its biggest one-day outflow since its launch in early January, with almost $100 million exiting the fund, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. It was the only one to record outflows that day.

