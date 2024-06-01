China Defense Chief Swipes at US at His First Global Forum

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun took pointed swipes at the US for “hollowing out” Beijing’s One China policy on Taiwan and “misleading” a country in the South China Sea, taking a tough stance at his first global security forum in his new position.

In his speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Dong criticized Washington for its “salami-slicing strategy” by pushing through Taiwan-related legislation, continuing arm sales to the self-governed island, and having “illegal” official contact with Taipei.

Without directly naming the Philippines, Dong said a certain country has been “emboldened by outside forces” and allowed the US to deploy a missile system. It was a pointed response to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who delivered a keynote speech on Friday asserting his nation’s claims in the disputed South China Sea.

Dong was named defense chief in December to replace his predecessor who disappeared from public view. A crucial part of Dong’s job is to engage with the US to lower the risk of conflict over Taiwan and in the disputed South China Sea, two flashpoints which the former Navy chief, is no stranger to.

A US official said Dong’s speech was no different from the ones delivered by previous Chinese defense ministers who attended the forum. These speeches are at complete odds with the reality of the “coercive activity” by the People’s Liberation Army in the region, the official said.

Taiwan Focus

During a question-and-answer session, Dong insisted on commenting on Washington’s actions on Taiwan even as the moderator attempted to steer him toward other topics.

“They’ve violated their commitment to China when they established diplomatic relations,” Dong said in reference to the US. “They keep testing China’s red lines.”

Bonnie Glaser, managing director of the Indo-Pacific program at the German Marshall Fund, said the time Dong spent on Taiwan suggested that China was quite alarmed about the political developments there following the election of a new president.

“He talked about the prospects for peaceful unification being eroded, which may be unprecedented, I don’t think I’ve seen that before,” she said. “I think they’re quite alarmed about the new president in Taiwan and the support he is receiving.”

Dong met his US counterpart Lloyd Austin for their first face-to-face talks on Friday, where they discussed fractious issues including Chinese military activity around Taiwan, clashes between Filipino and Chinese vessels in the South China Sea, and Beijing’s support of Russian aggression in Ukraine.

While both officials described the talks as being frank and constructive, and agreed to maintain communication, there are continuing differences. Austin spent most of his speech on Saturday talking about all the alliances Washington is bolstering in the region as a hedge against Beijing.

Resuming communication between the militaries of the two countries may not be a gigantic step but it is a positive one in the right direction, according to Cui Tiankai, a former Chinese envoy to the US.

“But still, we have grave concerns about US policies,” he said in an interview at the sidelines of the forum that ends Sunday. “The US is still doing alot of things that challenges the red line in China’s national interest on the question of Taiwan.”

