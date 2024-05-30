(Bloomberg) -- China’s factory activity unexpectedly contracted in May, a warning sign from the area of the economy that Beijing is most reliant on to drive growth.

The official manufacturing purchasing manager index fell to 49.5 in May, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Friday. That compares with a reading of 50.4 in April, and a forecast of 50.5 in Bloomberg’s economist survey. Any number above 50 points to an expansion.

The reversal in manufacturing, after two months of gains, flags a threat to China’s economic growth target of around 5% this year. The country’s export-oriented industries are expected to play the crucial role in hitting that goal, with consumption at home still weighed down by a real estate slump.

There’s an additional risk in the pipeline for Chinese manufacturers as tensions with trade partners escalate. The US and European Union — two of China’s biggest export markets — accuse Beijing of building excess capacity in its industries through state subsidies. They’re erecting new trade barriers that will hold back sales of key products like electric vehicles, and threatening even more.

“The manufacturing-driven recovery remains vulnerable,” said Raymond Yeung, chief economist for Greater China at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. “In the next few months, rising trade protectionism will be a major headwind.”

The Biden administration recently imposed a 100% tariff on Chinese electric cars, as well as other charges on a variety of imports including semiconductors and metals. The EU is expected to announce EV tariffs in the coming weeks, and is investigating Chinese subsidies in other areas.

China’s exports posted solid growth in the first four months of the year. But the PMI sub-index for new export orders contracted in May for the first time in three months. A measure of input prices climbed to the highest in eight months, reflecting rising commodity costs.

The benchmark CSI 300 Index of onshore stocks rose 0.2% as of the mid-day break while Chinese shares trading in Hong Kong were up 1.1% after falling in the previous three sessions.

Stocks are holding up probably because investors are “hoping that the weak PMI data could increase the odds for the government to roll out more stimulus policies ahead of the Third Plenum this July,” said Redmond Wong, chief China strategist at Saxo Markets, referring to a Communist Party conclave that’s expected to focus on economic reforms.

In a statement accompanying the data release, NBS analyst Zhao Qinghe pointed to “a high base of comparison led by previous fast expansion in the industry” and “insufficient effective demand” as reasons for the May slowdown.

To boost domestic demand, the Chinese government has rolled out a program to encourage companies to upgrade their equipment with state investment, tax breaks and subsidized loans.

There are signs that the policy may be having an impact. Production in the general equipment and computer and telecommunications industries expanded for a third straight month while new orders placed for railway, shipping and aviation devices and electric machines continued to increase in May, according to NBS data.

The non-manufacturing measure of activity in construction and services came in at 51.1, the statistics office said. That compares with a forecast of 51.5, and an April reading of 51.2.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“The surprise decline in China’s manufacturing PMI into contraction in May raises concern that weak demand is short-circuiting a recovery on the supply side of the economy. The drop in this key gauge was larger than typical for this time of year. The expansion in non-manufacturing activity also slowed. Property countermeasures should provide support going forward. But without stimulus the recovery will have a hard time gaining traction.”

— Chang Shu and David Qu, economists

Read the full report here.

The sub-gauge of construction activity fell to 54.4 from 56.3. That slowdown came after a strong rebound the previous month, said Bruce Pang, chief economist for Greater China at Jones Lang LaSalle Inc.

Demand in the industry will likely improve in the coming months, he said, with a pick-up in sales of special local bonds — which are mainly used to fund infrastructure investment — as well as government-guided financial support for real estate developers to complete and deliver housing projects.

--With assistance from Zhu Lin.

(Updates with market reaction, analyst’s comments, details.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.