(Bloomberg) -- Non-Chinese residents of Hong Kong and Macau will be able to enter mainland China more easily after Beijing eased visa rules to further integrate the semi-autonomous cities into national development plans.

Long-term residents who are not Chinese nationals will be eligible for a five-year permit to enter the mainland starting July 10, China’s National Immigration Administration announced Monday. They can enter the mainland multiple times for up to 90 days per visit.

Chinese authorities said the policy is aimed at supporting the growing number of non-Chinese visitors from Hong Kong and Macau for business and leisure purposes. The measure, announced on the 27th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return to Chinese rule, is also seen as a boost to the former British colony’s status as a business hub.

“We firmly believe that international talent of Hong Kong companies can enjoy the long-awaited clearance convenience for northbound travel with this card,” Chief Executive John Lee said in a statement.

The relaxation of travel rules will benefit foreign citizens in Hong Kong and Macau who don’t have a passport from one of several dozen countries entitled to visa-free entry to China.

The new five-year visa applies to permanent residents, typically foreigners who are non-Chinese citizens who have lived continuously in Hong Kong or Macau for at least seven years.

China has granted visa-free travel status to more than a dozen countries over the past year, including France, Germany, Switzerland and Australia, as it tries to boost inbound tourism.

The southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, which borders Hong Kong, has become an increasingly popular destination for residents of the Asian financial hub owing to its affordable and growing shopping and dining options.

The emerging cross-border lifestyle could help China bring the city into its Greater Bay Area economic cluster, although Hong Kong restaurants and retailers have complained about losing business to their mainland counterparts.

