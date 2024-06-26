(Bloomberg) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang called for more job policies targeting key groups including college graduates and migrant workers, in an effort to boost the country’s labor market.

Li said strengthening the training of skilled personnel is crucial to resolving structural issues and promoting full employment, state-run broadcaster China Central Television reported on Wednesday, citing a State Council meeting chaired by Li.

Li’s call for more policy aid comes as China’s labor market continues to face a challenging outlook. Data earlier this month showed little improvement in job market conditions, with urban jobless rate steady at 5%. Youth jobless rate excluding students aged between 16 to 24 fell slightly to 14.2% in May from 14.7% in the previous month.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“The labor market outlook remains challenging. Services output has stayed soft, constraining job creation. Youth unemployment is likely to rise in the near term as university graduates enter the job market in the summer months.”

— Chang Shu and David Qu, economists

