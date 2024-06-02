(Bloomberg) -- China said a couple who worked in the central government were caught spying for the UK, escalating a dispute between the two nations over espionage allegations.

The Ministry of State Security said in a statement on Monday it took “decisive measures” against a pair employed in unspecified government agencies because they provided intelligence to the UK for money.

UK’s MI6 intelligence agency allegedly approached the man in 2015 when he was studying in the UK, the MSS said. He initially agreed to provide consultancy services that involved “core internal information” about central government agencies, it said.

MI6 later trained him in espionage techniques and had him return to China to collect intelligence, Beijing’s top spy agency said, adding MI6 eventually recruited his wife. The couple’s full names were not given.

The UK and China have lobbed spying accusations at each other in recent months as relations remain strained over concerns about Beijing’s alleged interference in Britain’s parliament and suspected hacking.

Last month, the UK charged three men with assisting a foreign intelligence service from Hong Kong, following an investigation by the Metropolitan Police’s counter-terrorism force. China said at the time that it firmly rejected the UK’s “fabrication of the so-called case and its unwarranted accusation” against the Hong Kong government.

One of the three men, Matthew Trickett, 37, was later found dead in a park in a town just west of London. British police said he died due to “unexplained” reasons and that their investigation continued.

Earlier this year, China’s spy agency said it detained the head of an overseas consulting firm for allegedly snooping on the Asian nation for the British government.

The MSS has built up a more public profile under Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who has increasingly prioritized national security. The agency frequently warns the Chinese public that a range of ordinary data, such as plane tracking and weather information, are being exploited by foreign actors to harm the country’s national security.

