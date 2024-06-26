(Bloomberg) -- China weakened its daily reference rate for the yuan for a sixth straight session, further relaxing its grip on the currency as dollar resilience and a mixed economic recovery weighs.

The People’s Bank of China set the so-called fixing at 7.1248, versus 7.1225 on Tuesday. China announces the fixing at 9:15 a.m. local time each trading day, around which the currency is then permitted to trade in a 2% range. The six-day streak of a weaker fix is the longest since June 2023.

“The PBOC seems to be creating headroom for dollar-yuan to head higher,” said Fiona Lim, senior currency strategist at Malayan Banking Bhd. “We see upside risks.”

The onshore yuan was little changed around 7.2656 per dollar after the fixing, its offshore peer was also steady.

China’s central bank is seen trying to manage a gradual decline in the yuan as persistent strength in the greenback weighs on Asian currencies from the yen to the Indonesian rupiah. At times, state-backed banks have sold dollars to prevent the yuan from falling too rapidly.

Former officials have called for the authorities to relax control of the currency to provide more room for monetary stimulus. Yuan weakness has served as a major deterrent for China to cut interest rates to support its economy.

