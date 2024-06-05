(Bloomberg) -- The biggest shareholder of defaulted builder China South City Holdings Ltd. is facing a $1.4 billion lawsuit related to a vague credit-protection mechanism widely used by the nation’s developers.

Citicorp International Ltd. filed a lawsuit in Hong Kong against Shenzhen SEZ Construction and Development Group Co., which provides keepwell agreements for some of China South City’s dollar bonds, according to a Hong Kong High Court filing dated June 3.

A keepwell is an agreement from a bond seller’s parent or major shareholder to maintain the issuer’s solvency, while stopping short of guaranteeing payment. Citicorp International is the trustee of the developer’s dollar bonds.

The rare move against a state-owned keepwell provider is the latest test of a tool that has helped Chinese developers raise hundreds of billions of dollars in bond markets. Previous legal spats between global creditors and distressed Chinese companies over keepwell agreements have yielded mixed results.

A Hong Kong court recently ruled that Peking University Founder Group Corp., the former commercial arm of the elite Chinese school, breached keepwell provisions on its units’ dollar bonds, overturning previous rulings by a lower court in the city.

In April, Citicorp International sent four acceleration notices to China South City and some of its units demanding payments. It also sent five letters to Shenzhen SEZ Construction in May demanding payment of dollar notes for which it provided keepwell deeds, Bloomberg reported earlier.

The Shenzhen-based firm was among the first Chinese developers to receive a state bailout, but still failed to make payments on dollar bonds last year, and has been embroiled in a dispute with its bondholders. It also defaulted on a mandatory redemption due Feb. 9.

China South City appointed Alvarez & Marsal as financial adviser and Linklaters as legal adviser, as it works out a debt plan, according to a Hong Kong exchange filing in April.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.