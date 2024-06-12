(Bloomberg) -- China said it was willing to work with India to improve relations and said their border disputes “should be handled properly,” the latest exchange between the two countries following Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s narrow third-term win.

China also said a stable relationship was “in the interest of both countries and conducive to the peace and development in this region and beyond,” according to a post on X from the account of the Chinese embassy’s spokesperson in India.

The embassy’s message comes a day after India’s foreign minister said he would focus the country’s China ties on “finding a solution for the border issues.” Subrahmanyam Jaishankar retained his position as the country’s foreign minister after Modi was elected to a third five-year term following elections in India that concluded last week.

Relations between China and India have been at a low point since a territorial dispute between the two erupted in a series of land-border clashes in 2020 that left at least 20 Indian and an unknown number of Chinese soldiers dead.

The two countries have held multiple rounds of diplomatic-military talks since then, though relations remain strained. While Chinese Premier Li Qiang sent a congratulatory message to Modi on Tuesday, President Xi Jinping has yet to issue one himself. Meanwhile, a Chinese government spokeswoman last week criticized an exchange over X between Modi and the government of Taiwan, which China claims as its territory.

The polls saw Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party stripped of its majority in parliament, forcing the Indian prime minister to govern with coalition partners for the first time.

