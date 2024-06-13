(Bloomberg) -- Citadel has hired three economists, including former Bank of Japan and Bank of England staffers, as the hedge fund seeks to expand its macro operation.

Saugata Sen, who was at the BOE until last year, joined Ken Griffin’s hedge fund this month to lead UK coverage, according to a person familiar with the matter who isn’t authorized to discuss personnel. Kenya Amano, who spent more than a decade at the Japanese central bank, joined in May to lead Japan coverage. Next month, Gabriel Tenorio will join from Wellington Management Company LLP to cover Latin America.

They’re the latest hires to Edwin Lin’s fixed-income and macro operation and will join a team of economists within the business. Moran Forman, former head of global equities at Chris Rokos’ hedge fund, will join the business next year and build a team, Bloomberg News reported previously. Yun Li and Avi Oren have also been hired, Bloomberg reported in May.

Sen was at the Bank of England from 2014 to 2023, rising to senior economist before joining the UK Treasury on secondment as head of business investment and trade, according to his LinkedIn profile. Amano was an economist at the Bank of Japan from 2006 to 2017 before going into academia, according to his online resume.

Lin’s business feeds into Citadel’s global fixed-income fund, which returned 10.9% in 2023, Bloomberg News has reported previously.

Sen and a representative for Citadel declined to comment, while Amano and Tenorio didn’t immediately respond to messages. The website eFinancialCareers reported Sen’s hiring earlier.

(Adds further details on roles in second and third paragraphs.)

