(Bloomberg) -- A unit of Citigroup Inc. was fined almost €13 million ($14 million) by Germany’s financial regulator over control failures in the banking giant’s algorithmic-trading business that caused a flash crash in European stocks in 2022.

In May of that year, Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG didn’t have appropriate systems to ensure relevant thresholds and caps were respected, BaFin said in a statement Thursday. The system failed to detect a manual input error made by one of the company’s traders, which caused a market disruption, the watchdog said.

“We are pleased to resolve this matter from more than two years ago, which arose from an individual error that was identified and corrected within minutes,” Citigroup said in an emailed statement. “We immediately took steps to strengthen our systems and controls, and remain committed to ensuring full regulatory compliance.”

BaFin said that while Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG had outsourced its oversight and management system for algorithmic trading to Citigroup Global Markets Ltd. in London, the division in Frankfurt was still responsible for the appropriate setup of the system.

Citigroup was fined £61.6 million ($79 million) by UK regulators last month for failures after the London staffer’s fat-finger trade. The trader had intended to sell a basket of equities valued at $58 million but made an error while inputting the order that resulted in a basket valued at $444 billion being created instead, according to the Financial Conduct Authority. The FCA fined Citigroup £27.77 million for the blunder, while the Prudential Regulatory Authority saddled the bank with a £33.88 million penalty.

The mistake sparked a five-minute selloff in the OMX Stockholm 30 Index and ultimately wreaked havoc in bourses stretching from Paris to Warsaw, wiping out €300 billion at one point, Bloomberg News reported at the time.

