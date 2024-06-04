(Bloomberg) -- The likelihood that interest rates will settle at a higher level than the past decade will help European stocks to outperform their global peers, according to Citigroup Inc. strategists.

The European Central Bank is expected to deliver its first cut this week in an easing cycle that is likely to settle around 2% over the medium term, “much higher than in the past decade,” the team of strategists lead by Beata Manthey said in a note. The ECB rate currently stands at a record-high 4.5%.

While the policy easing and an improving outlook for earnings are likely to support stocks this year, the longer-term rates outlook also bodes well for cyclicals or value-orientated markets such as Europe, the strategists said.

The backdrop of more restrictive longer-term policy “reminds us of the decades leading up to the global financial crisis,” Manthey’s team said. “This matters because cyclical equities — and Europe in particular — were much more likely to outperform the US in the pre-global financial crisis world.”

Europe’s benchmark has scaled record highs in 2024 against a backdrop of rate-cut expectations, resilient earnings and an improving macro-economic backdrop.

“While cuts are now in focus, the implications of structurally higher inflation and rates could be equally meaningful for European equities,” Manthey’s team said. “While macro volatility could of course impact economic growth, we think this environment could still be relatively favorable for European equities.”

--With assistance from Farah Elbahrawy and Michael Msika.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.