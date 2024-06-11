(Bloomberg) -- On June 11, Caroline Cassini and her husband, Jakob Greisen, will climb into a 90-year-old car and drive it hard for five days over 1,000 miles of Italy’s hairiest public roads.

Their 1934 Fiat 508 S Balilla Coppa d’Oro roadster is no jalopy. Designed by the leading engineers of the day with a three-speed manual gearbox, drum brakes and a top speed of 50 mph, it helped Fiat incorporate practical conveniences into affordable vehicles.

And this is no casual parade. The Los Angeles couple will face 400 other cars in the 1000 Miglia, aka the Mille Miglia, a grueling rally run in modern form since 1977, when it was revived after years of dormancy because of participant and spectator fatalities stretching back to its inception in 1927. Back then, unlike today’s more closely regulated pace, the cars raced at breakneck speeds. Director Michael Mann depicted one of the worst crashes in his 2023 film, Ferrari. (At the time, Enzo Ferrari was charged with manslaughter for the deaths of two drivers and nine spectators, including five children. The prosecution was dismissed in 1961.)

A bucket-list item for any serious car collector, the 1000 Miglia attracts sponsors such as Chopard and J.P. Morgan Private Bank, plus many hundreds more applications for entry than are accepted. All cars must have been made by 1957—the last year the original Mille was run—and rural towns pay thousands of euros to ensure organizers route the bellowing old Mercedes-Benz Gullwings and Ferrari Spyders through their streets. Gobs of people—nonnas, bambinos, carabinieri—line the road from dawn to midnight, in all manner of weather, to urge drivers: “Andiamo! Vai vai vai!”

Next year, though, Cassini and Greisen won’t have to go so far to get their car kicks: The 1000 Miglia is coming to Florida. It’s part of the organization’s plan to export Italian motoring to the rest of the world.

“Growing this brand in the US is a source of pride,” Alberto Piantoni, chief executive officer of 1000 Miglia Srl, the officiating body of the event, said in a statement about the move.

Set for Feb. 22, the 1000 Miglia Experience Florida runs from Coral Gables through the Everglades to Naples, St. Petersburg, Cape Canaveral and West Palm Beach before returning to Miami. The 1,000-mile rally is limited to 120 vehicles, with an entry fee of $12,000 per car, and some class winners are guaranteed entry to the 2026 1000 Miglia in Italy.

The Thrill of the Rally

With a history almost as old as cars themselves, automotive rallies provide enthusiasts a sense of adventure, camaraderie and competition. Some are dominated by professionals, others by amateurs. Just listing their names evokes a thrill of the epic and exotic: Le Rallye Aïcha des Gazelles; the Paris-Dakar Rally; the Rebelle Rally; the Rallye des Princesses; La Carrera Panamericana.

“I don’t travel a lot, I don’t take big vacations, so rallies are a way to find the good roads,” says Paul Kramer, the founder of Auto Kennel, a shop in Orange County, California, that specializes in collectible Porsches. Kramer has completed more than 100 rallies in his lifetime—and more than 30,000 miles of rallies just last year. “When I first started doing them, I was just like a diabetic who could finally eat candy. I gorged. I couldn't believe they existed. It was almost like joining an underground club.”

The 1000 Miglia is a TSD (time, speed, distance) rally. Often populated by classic cars, TSDs aren’t races to see who can reach the finish line first. Instead they challenge competitors to be precise, to hit certain times and complete stages at specific speeds along a given route. Dozens of TSD, aka regulation, rallies exist in the US, run for decades and organized by local owners clubs and affinity groups from Alaska to New York.

But another style of rally gained prominence in 1999 when British entrepreneur Maximillion Cooper founded his Gumball 3000 rally. The 3,000-mile event that spans continents and nations hit the US in 2002. Stuffed with modern Lamborghinis, McLarens and Ferraris, it attracted an affluent young fan base and participants as disparate as Lewis Hamilton, Kate Moss and Dolph Lundgren. In 2003, Burt Reynolds narrated the 98-minute film Gumball 3000: The Movie.

“Gumball clearly ignited something in US culture around rallies,” says Alex Roy, who’s participated in dozens globally, including five Gumballs. In 2007 he and a co-driver crossed the US in 31 hours and 4 minutes. The record-setting feat, known as a Cannonball Run, was documented in the 2019 film APEX: The Secret Race Across America.

With awards given for best car, best wrap and best style, along with entry fees approaching $100,000, Gumball earned a reputation for decadence. The similarly styled Gold Rush rally ($25,000 entry fee) and the now-defunct BullRun rally followed in 2009 and 2004, respectively, spanning the country with variable routes including Los Angeles to Miami. “What makes Gumball attractive are the people who believe it is a race, and it’s kind of dirty and illegal,” Roy says. “That triggered what is now a glut of rallies like it.”

Most rallies in the US fall somewhere between a Gumball-style free-for-all and the stricter TSD format. Many are for-profit; others benefit charities. Most have certain restrictions about the age and type of car invited to join, like the Texas Hill Country Rallye that allows only air-cooled Porsches built from 1949 to 1989. Some reduce the amount of math and calculation to become simple navigation events, while others, such as the Overcrest Rally (entry fees range from $300 to $600 per car; lodging not included), do away with timing altogether, focusing instead on picturesque destinations and bonding.

“Their whole vibe is about bringing weirdos that like to drive and explore together,” says Steve Pelletier, an Oregonian who drove the Overcrest in his 1986 Porsche 911 in 2023 and ’24. “I made tons of new friends.”

Three signature rallies in the US have each run for decades: the Copperstate 1000 ($10,500 per car), in April; the Colorado Grand ($9,500), in September; and Hagerty Inc.’s California Mille ($15,000), in May. (The word mille means 1,000 in Italian.)

This year the California Mille included 73 vintage cars passing through Southern California, with stops including La Jolla, Lake Arrowhead, Pasadena and Valencia. Its entry fee covers all cuisine, beverage, accommodations, luggage service, available mechanics and exclusive entertainment. The rally is part of Hagerty’s profitable events division, which has grown since the start of the pandemic.

“What we saw from late 2020, early 2021 onward was a huge increase in enthusiasm for driving and interest in vintage vehicles,” says Hagerty CEO McKeel Hagerty. “One of the bigger trends at play is the decrease in marque-specific collecting and the increase in use-case collecting. So that means more driving and, with event growth, the ability to choose your own adventure.”

Filling a Space in the Market

1000 Miglia Srl is looking to tap that momentum with the new race in Florida. It’s built to appeal to a mix of experienced rallygoers, rookies and people who just love Italian culture, organizers say.

“1000 Miglia is a top Italian brand, something that could be universal,” says Mario Liguori, vice president and executive director of the 1000 Miglia Experience Florida. The Florida contract lasts five years; the event will break even this first year, then become profitable, he says: “There is potential.”

Miglia “Experience” and “Warm Up” rallies have already taken place in Japan and the United Arab Emirates, both in 2023; September will see one in Austria; and the inaugural 1000 Miglia Experience China will run in November. In October the fifth annual 1000 Miglia Warm Up USA will circulate near Washington, DC. A Miglia Experience on the West Coast is also a goal.

Organizers say such rallies appeal to consumers who love the la dolce vita lifestyle they associate with Italian motorsports and draw sponsors looking to expand into new markets. “It’s a platform that is very, very attractive for people who already love Italy,” Liguori says, “and it is interesting for Italian brands that want to grow.”

There’s space in the sector to fill a sweet spot between a Gumball-style event and the staid attitude of TSD and classic rallies. But at roughly $1 million to produce, such tours are expensive and risky to launch in the US, a market untested in its ability to attract entrants who can afford to own and maintain, say, the $650,000 1938 BMW 328 you might see driving from Brescia to Rome.

“What remains unknown is: Is the 1000 Miglia brand big enough to attract those people?” says Roy, the Cannonball record setter, “because unless they have a figurehead individual, ultrahigh charisma, who can attract those people, I just don’t know.”

Says Kramer, the rally veteran: “I think the only competitive thing that American consumers would want is to know that their car is better than someone else’s, which also makes me throw up inside. We crave new locations, new venues, new people.”

Then there’s the issue of plotting a course that will appeal to rallygoers—a significant challenge considering Florida’s flat, monotonous highways, compared with Europe’s objectively glorious Alpine passes and seaside byways. “The route is a challenge,” Liguori admits. Meanwhile, while many attendees expect five-star hotels on par with the high entry fees they pay, world-class accommodations in Florida outside of Miami remain scarce.

Still, if they do it right, the level of hospitality may not be an issue. A successful rally is “a consequence of the taste of the participants, which you cannot architect via location or restaurant,” Roy says. “It’s social.”

