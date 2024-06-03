(Bloomberg) -- Consortium Brand Partners is nearing a deal to acquire Outdoor Voices, a maker of athletic apparel, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

The deal is occurring through an assignment for the benefit of creditors, known as an ABC, said the person, who requested anonymity to discuss information that isn’t yet public. Terms of the transaction couldn’t immediately be learned.

An Outdoor Voices representative didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Representatives for Consortium Brand Partners weren’t immediately available for comment.

Consortium Brand Partners is led by Cory Baker and Michael DeVirgilio, managing partners, as well as President Jonathan Greller. The investment firm’s deal for Outdoor Voices follows its 2023 purchase of a majority stake in Draper James, the fashion and lifestyle brand founded by Reese Witherspoon.

