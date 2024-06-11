(Bloomberg) -- Consumer spending is still benefiting from the extra padding bank balances got during the pandemic, according to Bank of America Corp. executive Dean Athanasia.

“Consumer is still very healthy, they still have balances left over,” with 23% more funds in their checking accounts than they had before the pandemic, Athanasia, the firm’s president of regional banking, said at the Morgan Stanley financial conference Tuesday. Credit-card payments are also returning to normal, with loss rates coming in line with what they were in 2019, he said.

Spending, though up, has slowed in recent months. Customers of Bank of America, the second largest bank in the US, are spending around 3.5% more than a year ago, versus a 5% increase posted last year, Athanasia said. Demand for borrowing has also slowed, but is stronger from lower-end clients than larger ones who have access to the capital markets to raise money or borrow, he said.

Athanasia is in charge of four of Bank of America’s eight business lines, including retail banking, preferred and small-business banking, and global commercial banking. He also oversees data, digital, global marketing and global payments solutions. His comments echo Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan, who last month said US consumers remain in good shape even amid elevated interest rates.

The lender has seen consumer deposits stabilize at $940 billion to $950 billion, with spending and pay-downs “returning to normalcy,” Athanasia said. Pricing on these deposits has also stabilized, though some affluent consumers in the wealth unit are more likely to move their deposits to get higher rates.

“You still see a lot of gyrations there right now,” he said.

