(Bloomberg) -- American households are the most optimistic about prospects for the stock market in three years, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey.

The probability that stock prices would be higher a year from now reached 40.5% last month — the highest since May 2021 — according to results of a monthly survey of consumers published Monday by the New York Fed. Optimism ticked up broadly across most age groups, levels of education and regions.

An advance to new highs for major US indexes helped propel household net worth to a record in the first quarter, and stocks have continued rising since.

The gains may be helping to support consumer confidence more broadly: The share of respondents in the New York Fed poll reporting they expected their financial situation to be the same or better a year from now rose to 78.1%, the most since June 2021.

Inflation expectations meanwhile were little changed. Median expected inflation a year ahead ticked down to 3.2% from 3.3%, while expected inflation three years ahead was unchanged at 2.8% and expected inflation five years ahead rose slightly.

