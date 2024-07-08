(Bloomberg) -- Corn and soybeans slumped to the lowest level since the height of the pandemic as Hurricane Beryl brings rains to the Midwest, potentially boosting yields at a critical time for crop development.

Futures traded in Chicago fell more than 3% to the lowest since November 2020. Hurricane Beryl, which made landfall in Texas early on Monday, is expected to bring more rains to the Eastern Corn Belt, likely putting farmers on course for a bumper harvest this year.

Crop prices have slumped this year as bigger crops have met sluggish global demand. American exports have lagging behind, with importers in top commodities buyer China opting for purchases in rival Brazil, where a weaker currency is boosting soybean sales.

Corn for December delivery fell much as 3.9% to $4.075 a bushel, the lowest for a most-active contract since Nov. 4, 2020. Soybeans for November dropped as much as 3.1% to $10.9425 a bushel, the lowest for a most-active contract since Nov. 5, 2020, when the pandemic curbed demand.

