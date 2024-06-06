(Bloomberg) -- At the very beginning of Covid-19 lockdowns in 2020, Bradford Shellhammer began to go stir-crazy. Accustomed to constantly crisscrossing the globe as vice president of buyer experience at eBay Inc., Shellhammer suddenly found himself stuck in his Manhattan apartment. In short order he turned to his husband, Georgi Balinov, an investment banker: “I was, like, we need to buy another house,” he says. Specifically, he continued, they needed a country house, preferably in the Hudson Valley.

Husband convinced, Shellhammer headed north. “I basically planned a weekend where two of my best friends came,” he says. “We saw 22 homes. I’d made a list. I’d done the research.”

The last house he saw on his first day of canvassing was in a town called Stuyvesant, north of Hudson, about a three-hour drive from New York City. It “didn’t check a lot of boxes for me, I’ll be honest,” he says. Set on 13 acres, the clapboard house and its barns were way more traditional than his taste runs. “I’m a tried-and-true modernist,” Shellhammer says, describing his aesthetic as “a hybrid of Pee-wee’s Playhouse and the Eames House.”

Nevertheless, the land sealed the deal. “We have an incredible view of the Hudson River,” he says. “Sitting on the front porch, all you see is greenery and the river.” This was enough for the couple. They quickly closed on the property for about $1.2 million and set about a yearlong process turning the land into a compound where they, friends and family could congregate. The house, in turn, attracted plenty of attention—it was featured in Architectural Digest, among other publications.

Still, Shellhammer, who’s now chief product officer at online music instrument marketplace Reverb.com LLC, longed for a house he could build from scratch. He says he’s already purchased 60 acres in the Hudson Valley and plans to build what he says will be “more of a cabin than a farm.”

So, after four years of ownership, he and his husband have put the property up for sale, listing it for $2.89 million with Annabel Taylor of Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty. In surrounding Columbia County, 74 properties have sold for more than $1 million in the past 12 months, according to a market report.

The Farm

When Shellhammer bought the property, it contained a 3,900-square-foot main house with three bedrooms and 3 1/2 baths, a small two-bedroom caretaker’s house, a former ice house, a chicken coop and four large barns.

The property, Shellhammer says, “was a mess. The caretaker’s home hadn’t been lived in in 25 years and was inhabited by flying squirrels.” (He says they removed 28 during its renovation.) The barns’ paint was peeling. And although the main house was in very good shape, “it was just, stylistically, night and day to anything I’d want,” he continues. “It was very Martha Stewart, and I’m not very Martha Stewart. So I saw it and said: ‘Fine, I’m going to make this work.’”

Located about 20 minutes from Hudson, the land had been used as a horse farm in the mid-20th century and then became the weekend retreat for a New Jersey couple. Somewhere along the line, an owner planted a variety of spectacular trees—gingkos, magnolias and others—which, by the time Shellhammer arrived, had fully matured.

Spicing it Up

Shellhammer, who was working remotely amid pandemic lockdowns, soon moved to the property full-time. His process was fairly straightforward: “Rather than tear things down, I decided to paint them in unconventional colors, both inside and out,” he says. “I threw my heart and soul into it for a year.”

The first hurdle was finding labor, in short supply at Covid’s height. “The hardest thing was just begging people to come work for me,” Shellhammer says. This soon became “seven or eight people working here every day for a year.”

They turned the chicken coop into a bar. The former ice house became a pool house with a shower and sauna, as well as an upstairs bedroom painted bubblegum pink. Renovations in the main house, Shellhammer says, “were 70% cosmetic, 30% structural.” A new kitchen was put in, containing an island that used wood from a small barn they’d torn down. On the lower level, a sunroom was ripped out and replaced with a bathroom and a grow room for their plants.

The caretaker's house (formerly home to the flying squirrels) was the inverse, with 70% structural work needed and 30% mere cosmetic updates. Its foundation needed to be rebuilt, all windows replaced and kitchen completely redone. “I basically ripped out the old kitchen but used all the old cabinets and all of the old countertops—but rebuilt them in a different shape,” he says.

One of the barns, which they named the “bat barn” because its upper floor is full of bats, was basically left untouched. (Shellhammer claims that the result is a property free of mosquitoes.) An additional barn is called the “party barn”; it has its own disco ball, foosball table and DJ setup. Two further structures—a horse stable and a corn crib—remain dormant.

Using It All

All told, the property sleeps 16 and in a stretch, can accommodate 22, says Shellhammer. The pool house, he says, sleeps six (it has some bunk beds); the guest house’s two bedrooms shelter four; the main house’s three bedrooms put up six; and the screening room in the main house has capacity for six. “I just move out some chairs and put rows of twin beds in,” he says.

In a pinch, an additional room in the guest house has a convertible sofa that accommodates two guests. Over the past three years, the couple has hosted family reunions, birthday parties and many extended visits.

“A lot of friends lived here for months,” he says, noting that one stayed for more than a year. “It was totally fine; we had plenty of space, and everyone fit.”

Shellhammer decorated the many buildings on the property with his signature blend of interior decor, a mix of modern and contemporary in vibrant colors. He bought art for some walls and created it for others. “I have so much stuff, it’s insane,” he says. “I think there’s probably, like, 250 to 350 pieces of framed art in this house.”

He plans to sell a lot of the decoration, although he speculates half-seriously that it might take him around 20 years to do so. Should a buyer wish to purchase any, “most things are up for negotiation,” he says. He imagines the property’s buyer will be “someone who loves life. This property is magic, and it flexes for many inspirational experiences.”

Shellhammer is already looking toward his next project, also located in Columbia County. He’s proud, though, of what he accomplished in a comparatively short period of time. “I think the story is that with the right amount of paint, you could turn anything into the home of your dreams,” he says.

