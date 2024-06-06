(Bloomberg) -- Cycle Pharmaceuticals Ltd. made an unsolicited offer to buy Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. in an all-cash deal.

Cycle is offering to buy Vanda for $8 per share in cash, representing a total consideration of $466 million, it said in a statement, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report. The move could put Vanda at the center of a bidding war after it rejected an offer from a different suitor last month.

Vanda confirmed Thursday that it received an “unsolicited, non-binding indication of interest” from Cycle. It said in a statement that its board would “carefully review and evaluate the indication of interest to determine the course of action that the board believes is in the best interests of Vanda and its shareholders.”

The Cycle offer is at a 58% premium to Vanda’s $5.05 closing price Wednesday, and about 98% higher than its share price on April 16, the day before the initial offer by Future Pak was disclosed. That unsolicited bid was later elevated to $7.25 to $7.75 a share in cash, which Vanda said undervalued the company.

Vanda shares rose as much as 37% to $6.92 in early US trading after Bloomberg’s report, before paring the gain to 25% as of 8:08 a.m. New York time. The stock has fallen 17% in the past year as of Wednesday, compared to a 25% gain for the S&P 500.

Cycle has “substantial cash on hand” and its financial advisors are “highly confident that, following limited due diligence, committed financing will be put in place for the transaction,” the company said in the statement. Cycle will obtain fully underwritten, binding commitment letters for any debt financing prior to signing a definitive merger agreement, which will not contain any financing contingency, it said.

Cycle’s offer represents a roughly 18% premium to Vanda’s cash position, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Vanda had $394 million of cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of March 31, its most recent quarterly filing shows.

Vanda said in April that Future Pak’s revised proposal provided “a mere 7 – 15% premium” to its cash balance “ascribing therefore very little value to the Company’s significant revenue stream and pipeline.”

Vanda, based in Washington and with offices in London and Berlin, owns the commercial rights to three drugs treating conditions including a rare sleep disorder, schizophrenia and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis.

Based in Cambridge in the UK, Cycle was founded in 2012 and has six drugs on the market, which treat rare metabolic and immunological conditions as well as multiple sclerosis.

--With assistance from Bre Bradham and Beth Mellor.

(Updates with Vanda statement in third paragraph, detail on premium in seventh paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.