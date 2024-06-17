(Bloomberg) -- The Dalai Lama isn’t thinking about his reincarnation yet, he said on Monday, adding more uncertainty over who will succeed the octogenarian monk as China pushes for sway over the future of Tibet and its leadership.

“The important thing is as long as I live I should use all my energies to help as many people as I can,” the Dalai Lama, 88, told a small group of reporters in the Indian town of Dharamshala, where the Tibetan government-in-exile is based.

Questions about who will replace the Dalai Lama are sensitive, pitting China against nations like the US, which has warned Beijing against interfering in the process. Tibetan Buddhists are bracing for a turbulent period after the Dalai Lama’s death, including the possibility of multiple successors.

After China annexed Tibet in the 1950s, the 14th Dalai Lama and other monks fled to India, where they live as refugees. China continues to wield considerable control over Tibet and considers the Dalai Lama a separatist for his commitment to limited autonomy for the region.

The Dalai Lama is believed to be a reincarnation of the Buddha. Though there’s no single method for choosing the spiritual head, the process is often long, complicated and secretive. The current Dalai Lama, who was identified at the age of two, doesn’t want others to know his plans for who will lead after him, according to a senior official in the exiled Tibetan government, who didn’t want to be named because the issue is sensitive.

Over the years, the monk has cultivated a devoted following in the West, where allies are applying more pressure on China to resolve tensions with Tibetans. In 2020, the US passed a bill that recognized the Dalai Lama as the final authority on his reincarnation. And that same year Tibet’s exiled government visited the White House for the first time.

US lawmakers, including former speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, plan to meet the Dalai Lama this week in Dharamshala, in a show of support. The visit comes days after Congress passed a bill that urges China to re-engage in talks with the Dalai Lama and other leaders. US President Joe Biden is expected to sign the bill. Talks between China and the Dalai Lama broke down in 2010 after years of dialogue.

China has asserted itself on the succession issue. In 2007, the government issued an order that requires Beijing to oversee the next Dalai Lama’s selection without the interference “of any foreign organization or individual.” It calls for choosing the names of potential successors from a golden urn in Lhasa, Tibet’s capital. Once installed, the Dalai Lama must then get a “living Buddha permit” from the Chinese government.

A power struggle has already played out with the Panchen Lama, the second-most prominent figure in Tibetan Buddhism. After the death of the 10th Panchen Lama in 1989, both the Chinese government and the Dalai Lama identified reincarnations. The man selected by Beijing is now a senior adviser to China’s parliament. The Dalai Lama’s choice hasn’t been seen in two decades. His followers say he was abducted at the age of six.

