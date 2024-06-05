(Bloomberg) -- Preqin, the private capital database provider, is exploring a sale and could fetch £1 billion ($1.3 billion) or more, according to people familiar with the matter.

Preqin is working with Goldman Sachs Group Inc., said the people, who asked to not be identified because the details are private. BlackRock Inc. and S&P Global Inc. are among the potential buyers that have been evaluating the business, the people said.

A final decision hasn’t been made and Preqin could opt to remain independent, they added.

Representatives for Preqin, Goldman Sachs, BlackRock and S&P Global declined to comment.

Based in London, Preqin provides one of the largest and most popular databases on private equity, tracking fund performance, deals and portfolio companies, according to its website. It covers nearly 30,000 firms and almost 62,000 funds.

Preqin competes with Bloomberg LP, the parent of Bloomberg News. The Financial Times first reported on Preqin’s potential sale.

--With assistance from Silla Brush, Francesca Veronesi and Ellen Schneider.

