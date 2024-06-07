(Bloomberg) -- Denmark’s prime minister, Mette Frederiksen, was struck by an unidentified attacker in Copenhagen.

The perpetrator was arrested by police, Frederiksen’s office said in a statement late Friday. The statement said the prime minister “was shocked” after being “hit.”

The prime minister’s office declined to provide details on her condition or indicate whether she needed medical attention. Local media quoted an eyewitness saying he saw bodyguards escorting the prime minister, who didn’t have any visible injuries, away from the location.

Politicians in Denmark are currently campaigning ahead of the European Parliament elections this weekend.

The attack comes just weeks after the attempted assassination of Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, who survived the assault. Fico was shot four times on May 15 at close range, and is now recovering from the injuries. He has said he hopes to return to work at the end of this month or in July.

Copenhagen police said in a post on X there had been an incident involving the prime minister. Police confirmed one person had been arrested and that an investigation was ongoing but the agency had no further comment.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was among leaders who condemned the attack.

