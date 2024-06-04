(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump asked the New York judge presiding over his hush-money trial to lift his gag order in the case, arguing that the basis for limiting what the former president could say “no longer exists” after the jury convicted him of 34 felonies last week.

Judge Juan Merchan imposed the restriction in March, barring Trump from making comments about jurors, prosecutors and potential witnesses because of threats to their safety. During the trial, Merchan found Trump violated the gag order 10 different times and warned him that further violations could land him in jail.

“Because the trial has concluded, the stated bases no longer exist,” Trump lawyer Todd Blanche told the judge in a letter dated Monday. “Now that the trial is concluded, concerns articulated by the government and the court do not justify continued restrictions on the First Amendment rights of President Trump.”

According to Blanche, Trump’s First Amendment rights are especially important in light of President Joe Biden’s comments about the conviction and comments by prosecution witnesses Stormy Daniels and Michael Cohen on social media after the verdict. Trump needs to be freed from the gag before the June 27 presidential debate, the defense lawyer said.

However, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office, which prosecuted Trump, argued in a court filing Tuesday to keep the gag in place until after the former president is sentenced on July 11.

The restrictions on Trump were imposed not only to “protect against defendant’s efforts to threaten the integrity of the judicial proceedings,” but to ensure Trump didn’t “interfere” or “intimidate” the court, prosecutors said in the filing.

Lawyers for both sides are expected to file their post-trial motions beginning next week.

