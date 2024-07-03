(Bloomberg) -- The Netherlands will continue to support Ukraine in “every possible way” after a far-right election victory last year cast doubt on the nation’s commitment.

The incoming government will keep existing support in place and add more if needed, new Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans said in an interview in The Hague late Tuesday. “We treat Ukraine differently than all the other budget items.”

Brekelmans’ comments were quickly backed up by his boss. New Prime Minister Dick Schoof ensured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of his country’s support in a Wednesday phone call, according to a post on X.

The comments by the Schoof government assuage concerns that The Hague would backtrack on its support for Ukraine after Geert Wilders’ far-right Freedom Party won big at the polls last year.

The previous Dutch government — led by future NATO chief Mark Rutte — had been a vocal proponent of sending military equipment to back the war-torn nation and allocated billions in military support for Kyiv. Despite Wilders’ skeptical comments about such aid in the past, the new coalition agreement reaffirmed the country’s support for Ukraine and included a proposal to anchor the NATO 2% norm in the Dutch law.

The Dutch government had also said it would send 24 F-16 fighter jets to Kyiv. This week, it issued an export permit for the aircraft delivery. “We will try to deliver those as soon as possible,” Brekelmans said.

