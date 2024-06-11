(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank’s battle to bring inflation under control isn’t over, according to Governing Council member Gediminas Simkus.

“It’s too early to raise a victory flag,” the Lithuanian central-bank chief said Tuesday in Vilnius.

He did, though say that last week’s reduction in borrowing costs by the ECB indicates a “significant step forward” in taming consumer-price growth. More monetary easing is likely to follow as long as inflation continues to head toward the 2% target, he said.

