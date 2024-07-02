ECB’s Simkus Says September, Later Months Are in Focus for Rates

(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank is looking to September and the months beyond for more potential interest-rate cuts, Governing Council member Gediminas Simkus said in a CNBC interview.

Core inflation is the “most important” indicator that will sway policymakers into action, he argued — just after data showed underlying price pressures unexpectedly failed to ease in June. Simkus added that the ECB isn’t in a rush to lower borrowing costs and should get more information before pushing ahead.

For Bloomberg TV’s interview with Simkus, click here.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.